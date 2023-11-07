Home States Kerala

Thousands participate in Mannarasala Ayilyam festival in Kerala

The district administration declared a holiday on Monday for all schools and government offices in the district in connection with the festival.

Published: 07th November 2023

Mannarasala Ayilyam festival

Devotees offering prayers at Mannarasala Nagaraja temple on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Thousands of devotees participated in the Ayilyam festival of Mannarasala Sree Nagaraja temple at Haripad on Monday. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple was opened at 4 a.m. Valiyamma Savithiri Antharjanam gave darshan to devotees in the Navara of the Illam.

Ezhunnellathu and other rituals that were traditionally performed by the Valiyamma were not held this time owing to the demise of the former Valiyamma Uma Devi Antharjanam. Rituals like Ayiliyam pooja, noorum paalum, sarpa bali, guruthi and thattil noorum paalum were held. 

Chief priest M K Parameswaran Namboothiri led various poojas. Recitations of harinamakeerthanam, bhaghavata parayanam, violin fusion, Carnatic fusion and devotional songs were held. Hundreds participated in the mahaprasadamootu’ (mass meal).

Aksharaslokasadassu, paadakam, mizhavil tayambaka, flute concert, thiruvathirakali, bharathanatyam and nagabhairavi, a special dance programme arranged by Kalanidhi Centre of Indian Culture and Heritage Trust, were also held.

The district administration declared a holiday on Monday for all schools and government offices in the district in connection with the festival. KSRTC conducted special services to the temple from various depots of the Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

