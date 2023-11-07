Thrikkakara to stick to proposal for early closure of food joints

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Days after the month-long night restriction at Marine Drive was lifted, the state’s commercial capital, Kochi, has been hit by another ban. This time at its IT hub, Kakkanad, where eateries have been asked to shut down by 11 pm.

The Thrikkakara municipality’s move — aimed at curbing the drug menace in the area — has, however, riled techies and food joint operators. Despite criticism, the municipality on Monday stated that it is going ahead with the proposal as it believes there is no other way to bring things under control. “The food joints and gathering spots are hubs for drug deals among the youth,” said Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Radhamani Pillai.

The decision, she said, was in response to the rising number of drug cases within the local body’s jurisdiction.

“The residents of the area have also raised complaints regarding this several times and we hope to bring things under control with this move,” Pillai said.

Meanwhile, Progressive Techies, a socio-cultural and welfare organisation of IT employees in Kerala, will organise a night walk near Infopark main gate at 10 pm on Tuesday to register their protest against the municipality’s decision.

Thrikkakara sub-inspector Justin P P told TNIE that the police have not received any official letter from the municipality on this. “However, the area has turned into a haven for drug peddlers and anti-social elements, and we had requested some action on the part of the local body to curb it,” said SI Justin. Interestingly, a majority of the municipal councillors have welcomed the proposal.

‘Proposal to be presented tomorrow’



“Youngsters under the influence of drugs come and spend whole nights at the eateries that remain open till dawn. If the eateries are closed, it will be easy for the police to catch drug peddlers and those under the influence of narcotics,” said A A Ibrahimkutty, vice-chairman of Thrikkakara municipality.

Maintaining that implementing the proposal on an experimental basis is the only option before the municipality, M J Dixon, councillor belonging to the opposition CPI, said: “There might be difficulties initially, but gradually it will be taken care of.”

“Also, the police have requested the municipality to impose some measures. The proposal was decided unanimously and will be presented before the council on Wednesday,” said Dixon.

The suggestion on limiting the timing of eateries in the area was taken in a meeting held last week which was attended by the standing committee chairpersons of the municipality, city police officials, narcotics and excise department officials, resident association members and hotel owners.

