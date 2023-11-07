We can't be neutral when section of people face genocidal aggression: Kerala CM on Gaza war

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday expressed solidarity with the people of war-ravaged Palestine and said one cannot remain neutral when a section of people were facing genocidal aggression.

The CM also alleged that Israel was targeting Palestine with the support of the US.

"Our Palestinian brothers are suffering. We all know that with the support of America, Israel is targeting Palestine and the people there are facing genocidal aggression. We cannot take a neutral stand. We need to express our solidarity with the people of Palestine," Vijayan said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the concluding ceremony of the 'Keraleeyam' 2023 celebration which showcased the state's progress, achievements, and cultural heritage to the world.

Addressing the gathering here, Vijayan said the massive participation of the people shows that Keraleeyam was a huge success.

The CM also said the government will consider the suggestions and directions received during the 25 seminars that took place during the last seven days, as part of the event.

The week-long event was inaugurated on Kerala Piravi Day on November 1.

With 42 venues, 25 seminars aimed at shaping the future of New Kerala, exhibitions, food festivals, and grand art performances, the festival showcased Kerala's commitment to secularism, unity, and unique culture, according to the government.

During his concluding day speech, Vijayan elaborated on the southern state's notable accomplishments in various fields, including the cultural renaissance, land reform, people-centric planning, poverty amelioration, universal literacy, accessible public healthcare, housing provisions for all, and so on.

