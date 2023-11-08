Finance dept’s pension repayment order deepens family’s crisis in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A finance department directive demanding repayment of disability pension has come as a rude shock to an economically-distressed family from Kollam, plunging it deeper into crisis.

In its communication sent to the family of Manidas R S, 27, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome and cerebral palsy as a child, the department demanded repayment of the disability pension issued to him over the past 13 years. The reason cited was that the family’s annual income exceeded Rs 1 lakh, making it ineligible for the aid.

What made matters worse was that the department, in the notification sent last month, asked the family to repay Rs 1,23,900 — the total pension amount issued since 2010 — within seven days of getting the communication. It also said disability pension was discontinued for the family in 2022 as it had become ineligible.

Following reports of the family’s plight, senior BJP leader Suresh Gopi contributed Rs 1 lakh to Manidas’ mother Sudhamani on Tuesday. Sudhamani said she had faith the actor-politician would help. “I was able to connect with him through some well-wishers. He offered Rs 1 lakh and assured more help if needed,” she said.

Sudhamani said her son Manidas also suffers from a heart valve issue, and is unable to speak or hear. “At 70 years of age, I have to help him with daily tasks. Every month, we struggle to cover his medical expenses. I used to work as a sewing teacher at a government school until my retirement in 2009,” she told TNIE. Sudhamani said she used to get pension of Rs 2,750 per month until 2021. It was raised to Rs 18,000 per month. Her son’s disability pension increased from Rs 300 to Rs 1,600 per month.

However, Bhoothakulam panchayat secretary Rajesh Kumar accused Sudhamani of hiding her income. “She has been getting pensions from the government and her income exceeds the eligible limit. The government asked her to repay the pension as she hid her pension sources,” Rajesh alleged.

Sudhamani maintained she did not hide any information while applying for her son’s disability pension. “I applied in 2010. I disclosed information about my income, employment, everything. The health officials as well as the Bhoothakulam panchayat officials meticulously verified all the information. Now, after 13 years, the government is demanding repayment. It’s heartbreaking to see a state treating its people so unfairly. We have no means to repay the money. Our suffering will continue,” Sudhamani lamented.

