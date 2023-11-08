Sudhakaran meets League leaders, pledges joint effort for Lok Sabha election in Kerala

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Recent political tensions between the Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) prompted state Congress president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan to visit IUML leaders, including League state president Sadiqali Shihab Thangal and national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty in Panakkad on Tuesday.

The Congress leaders took the opportunity to meet the IUML leadership during their ongoing convention against the backdrop of CPM’s attempts to leverage a crisis by inviting the League to the Palestine solidarity rally and extending support to KPCC general secretary Aryadan Shoukath, who faces potential action from Congress Disciplinary Committee for his activities in Malappuram.

Following the meetings, Sudhakaran and Satheesan emphasised that the visits were amicable in nature. Representatives from both parties confirmed that the discussions revolved around preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections, with a shared commitment to present a united front.

This meeting served to alleviate IUML leaders’ concerns, particularly in the wake of Sudhakaran’s earlier controversial ‘barking’ remark in response to League leader E T Mohammed Basheer’s statements on the CPM’s rally. Sudhakaran, adopting a cautious approach, emphasised that meeting with IUML leaders at Panakkad during his visits to Malappuram is customary.

“There are no conflicts between Congress and IUML. We are actively preparing for the upcoming elections. Both parties are playing their roles. In the present political scenario, no one, including the LDF, can surpass us,” he said.

Kunhalikutty noted that the talks focused on matters related to the 2024 elections. Satheesan affirmed that the relationship between Congress and IUML is stronger than ever.

