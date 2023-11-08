Home States Kerala

Two Maoists taken into custody after exchange of fire in Kerala's Wayanad

Four Maoists had arrived at the house of a person named Anish living in the colony asking for food and to recharge their mobiles.

Published: 08th November 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi police, Kerala police, coronavirus

Representational image. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Thunderbolts, Kerala's anti-Naxal force, has taken two Maoists into custody after an exchange of fire at Chapparath tribal colony under Thalapuzha police station limits in Wayanad district on Tuesday night.

It is learnt that the Maoists under custody are Chandu and Unnimaya, members of the Banasura branch of the Maoists.

Four Maoists had arrived at the house of a person named Anish living in the colony asking for food and to recharge their mobiles. Officials of the Thunderbolts who had been tracking the movements of the Maoists quickly surrounded the house and asked them to surrender.

Police say they fired in the air to force the Maoists to come out of the house and that they were forced to return fire when the Maoists opened fire at them.

Two Maoists escaped from the scene while Chandru and Unnimaya were detained by the police.

Police have started combing operations to nab those who fled.

Anish alias Thambi, hailing from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, is suspected to be the link between the Maoists operating in the forests and their counterparts in the cities.

Meanwhile, a Maoist cadre was arrested from Koyilandi in Kozhikode district on Tuesday afternoon.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoists Wayanad Thunderbolts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp