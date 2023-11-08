Unified Mass: Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese priests demand resignation of Mar Andrew Thazhath

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese who are opposed to the implementation of the Unified Holy Mass have demanded the resignation of Mar Andrew Thazhath from the post of apostolic administrator.

The demand was raised in a meeting attended by 200 priests of the Syro Malabar Church. Under the aegis of the Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi, they accused Mar Thazhath of misleading Pope Francis on the issues in the archdiocese.

According to Fr Jose Vailikodath, spokesperson of the Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi, the priests have unanimously and unequivocally declared that they will not make any changes to the manner in which the Holy Mass is performed in the archdiocese.

“Even if any punitive measures are taken against the priests over the issue, we have decided to stand firm on our decisions. During the meeting, it was also decided to celebrate the centenary of the elevation of the archdiocese as a hierarchy on December 10,” he said.

The priests have decided to send letters to all the Catholic Church bishops around the world highlighting the dubious actions of the apostolic administrator. The priests also accused Mar Thazhath of working to destroy the image of Pope Francis.

“Instead of informing the Holy See of the archdiocese’s current crisis, he used his influence in Rome to convince the Pope that a few priests and lay people were working against the Synod. The perception it seems is that if we are kept in line, things will be easier. He knows very well that all the current problems are due to the dubious actions. It is also clear that all his tricks failed here. But his ego does not allow him to admit it,” alleged the spokesperson.

The priests have reiterated that the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese will not accept the decision taken by the Syro-Malabar Synod violating procedures.

‘Reveal details of meeting with Pope’

Kochi: The Joint Church Protection Committee (JCPC) has asked the Syro-Malabar Church leadership not to delay taking action against the guilty priests by disbanding the clerical committee that has been spreading false propaganda against the Pope’s office and the apostolic administrator. Mathai Muthirenthi, chairman of JCPC, said the members of the clerical committee are making statements and acting like the leaders of a labour organisation. “The complaints made by the priests against the office of the Pope and Archbishop Mar Andrews are completely contrary to the facts. The people who have landed the archdiocese in the current crisis are the priests who are hell-bent on disobeying their superiors,” he added.

