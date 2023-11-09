2019 Pantheerankavu Maoist case: Alan Shuhaib hospitalised due to overdose of sleeping pills

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alan Shuhaib, the second accused in the 2019 Pantheerankavu Maoist case, has been admitted to a hospital in Kochi reportedly for an overdose of sleeping pills.

He was found in an unconscious state by his relatives at an apartment in Edachira, after which he was rushed to a private hospital in Kakkanad on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old was staying at his aunt and actor Sajitha Madathil’s apartment as the trial in the Maoist case had commenced at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi last week. After the trial proceedings in Tuesday, Alan reached the flat by evening, and later, he was found unconscious inside his room. Police officials visited the hospital as part of an inquiry.

“We spoke to him and his condition is stable. He consumed sleep pills following depression,” a police officer said.

The spokesperson of the private hospital refused to reveal further details on the condition of the patient citing his parents’ request.

A message claiming to be Alan’s suicide note is circulating on social media platforms stating five reasons for the attempt to end life.

A law graduate, Alan is the second accused in the Moaist case probed by the NIA. The other accused in the case are Thwaha Fazal, C P Usman and Vijith Vijayan. They were present at the NIA court as part of the trial on Wednesday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Alan Shuhaib, the second accused in the 2019 Pantheerankavu Maoist case, has been admitted to a hospital in Kochi reportedly for an overdose of sleeping pills. He was found in an unconscious state by his relatives at an apartment in Edachira, after which he was rushed to a private hospital in Kakkanad on Tuesday night. The 23-year-old was staying at his aunt and actor Sajitha Madathil’s apartment as the trial in the Maoist case had commenced at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi last week. After the trial proceedings in Tuesday, Alan reached the flat by evening, and later, he was found unconscious inside his room. Police officials visited the hospital as part of an inquiry. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We spoke to him and his condition is stable. He consumed sleep pills following depression,” a police officer said. The spokesperson of the private hospital refused to reveal further details on the condition of the patient citing his parents’ request. A message claiming to be Alan’s suicide note is circulating on social media platforms stating five reasons for the attempt to end life. A law graduate, Alan is the second accused in the Moaist case probed by the NIA. The other accused in the case are Thwaha Fazal, C P Usman and Vijith Vijayan. They were present at the NIA court as part of the trial on Wednesday. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp