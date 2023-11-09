Home States Kerala

70-year-old man stabbed to death by son-in-law in Kerala's Idukki

Published: 09th November 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Thomas alias Tomy (70) of Puthuparambil house was stabbed to death with a machete by his son-in-law Jobin Thomas at Kavunthy near Kattappana in Idukki on Wednesday night. 

Jobin's wife Tintu, who also suffered stab injuries in the attack, has been admitted to the intensive care unit of Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Her condition is said to be serious.

As per police sources, Tintu and Jobin had been living separately for some time due to family disputes.

Tintu was living with her parents in Kavunthy while Jobin was employed at a private firm in Bangalore.

On Wednesday around midnight, Jobin reached Tintu’s house and knocked on the door. Tintu along with Thomas opened the door and came outside. Jobin, who had a machete, stabbed Thomas and also attacked Tintu.

Thomas died on the spot. Tintu was taken to the taluk hospital by local people who had rushed to the spot and was later moved to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

Police said that the accused had earlier made similar attacks against Tintu's family.

Jobin was taken into custody on Wednesday. After evidence collection, he will be produced at the court.
 

