Attempts to take sheen off Keraleeyam, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday dismissed allegations over the ‘exhibition’ of tribal persons, saying the row was created to take the sheen off Keraleeyam.

Briefing the media, he also dismissed Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Tribes K Radhakrishnan’s criticism of the programme ‘Adimam, Living Museum’ held at Kanakakunnu as part of the seven-day festival. Pinarayi said his cabinet colleague might not have seen the programme.

Defending the decision to set up the stall, he said the Folklore Academy provided an opportunity for a group of artists belonging to traditional tribes to present their artforms.

“Palia dance is a traditional dance form of the Paliyar tribal community of Kumily in Idukki district. Traditional huts were built under their supervision by visiting Uru elders and learning the construction method directly. What is wrong with tribal groups performing rituals in front of this hut on the model of their forefathers?” he asked.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has demanded that the CM apologise for the ‘exhibition’.

“This incident is hardly surprising when a government that has no commitment to tribal people is ruling the state,” Chennithala said.

