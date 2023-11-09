Home States Kerala

CM Pinarayi Vijayan hints at Khan’s ‘personal agenda’ in tussle with government

The chief minister said the Supreme Court has clearly given its observations over the matter of governors indefinitely holding on to Bills passed by the legislature.

Published: 09th November 2023

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lashed out at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, indicating a ‘personal agenda’ in his confrontation with the government. Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, the chief minister termed the governor’s stance as ‘unfortunate’ and reminded Khan to fulfill his constitutional duties.  

Pinarayi said the governor may have ‘many intentions’ beyond just troubling the state government. “He may have some personal agenda,” Pinarayi said. The chief minister said the Supreme Court has clearly given its observations over the matter of governors indefinitely holding on to Bills passed by the legislature.

“It is not a matter of the governor’s whims and fancies. He is obliged to act as per the constitution,” Pinarayi said, adding that it was ‘unfortunate’ that Khan had adopted a stubborn stance against the government. 

On the governor’s insistence that the chief minister should come to the Raj Bhavan to clarify his doubts over Bills, Pinarayi said the ministers who piloted respective Bills had called on Khan to respond to the governor’s queries. 

