ED arrests Cong leader in Pulpally Bank fraud case  

This is the second arrest made by ED in connection with the case.

Published: 09th November 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Former general secretary of KPCC K K Abraham

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: K K Abraham, former general secretary of KPCC and former president of the Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, Kozhikode unit, in connection with the frauds that occurred at the bank. The ED officials were interrogating Abraham after taking him into custody. Meanwhile, he was admitted to the hospital after he complained of uneasiness.

After that Abraham was brought back to the ED office and his arrest was recorded on Wednesday. This is the second arrest made by ED in connection with the case.

Earlier, local Congress leader and main accused Sajeevan Kollapally was arrested. Abraham was taken into custody based on the information received from Sajeevan. In June, the ED officials conducted a comprehensive inspection at K K Abraham’s house in Chundakolly.

Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank fraud

