IUML refused to join CPM’s pro-Palestine rally due to Congress: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Praising the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for its support to Palestine, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the party’s decision to not join the CPM’s Palestine solidarity rally did not come as a surprise given the opposition UDF constituent party faced from the Congress.

Pinarayi said the CPM invited the IUML to its pro-Palestine rally after a prominent IUML leader said the party would join if invited.

The chief minister also flayed the Congress when asked about KPCC general secretary Aryadan Shoukath facing charges of indiscipline for leading a pro-Palestine rally in Malappuram. “How can the Congress stoop to such low levels? Can supporting the Palestinian people be equated with backing some terrorist organisation?” he asked.

Asked if Shoukath would cross over to the CPM, Pinarayi quipped that the CPM was not a miserable party that was on the lookout for wooing people to its fold. “He (Shoukath) still remains with the Congress but is part of a sizeable section within the party that wants the Congress to adopt an anti-imperialist, pro-Palestine stance,” Pinarayi said. He also brushed aside reports of Shoukath’s possible candidature, with CPM support, in the upcoming Lok Sabha election as a “figment of imagination”.

Cong to hold solidarity rally in Koz

T’Puram: The Congress state leadership has decided to hold a Palestine solidarity rally at Kozhikode beach on November 23 at 4.30 pm. The party has constituted a coordination committee comprising Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan as chairman and DCC president K Praveen Kumar as convener. Congress state president K Sudhakaran said the solidarity rally would expose the fake face of the CPM. The IUML leadership had held a solidarity rally last week.

