Kalamassery blasts: Cops quiz Martin based on call data record, say he still maintains he assembled IEDs without any assistance

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police team investigating the blasts at Kalamasssery on Wednesday took sole accused Martin Dominic to Zamra Convention Centre where he placed IEDs which killed four persons and left over 50 injured. Martin is currently in police custody for 10 days and police are taking him to various places related to the case as part of evidence collection.

It was around 4.30 am that Martin was brought to the blast site. He narrated the entire sequence of events that took place on October 29. He narrated where he parked his scooter on the compound of the convention centre. Later, he entered the convention through a second door. Then he came out of the back door after placing bombs and triggering remote control devices for explosions.

The evidence collection procedure continued till 6 pm and he was later shifted to Kalamassery police station where he is being interrogated.

Police will be taking him to the shops from where he procured firecrackers and electronic equipment for assembling IEDs in the coming days. Police will also take him to the fuel outlet from where he bought petrol used to trigger fire at the blast site.

Police officials said that Martin is cooperating with the investigation. He still maintains that the IEDs were assembled without the assistance of other people. Police also questioned Martin on the basis of his call data record (CDR). Some of the persons whom Martin frequently contacted will be questioned. Similarly, his social media activities and emails are being scrutinised.

