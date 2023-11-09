Kandala coop bank scam: ED raids bank office, residences of officials in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Wednesday raided the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank and the residences of the former and serving bank officials following complaints of corruption and mismanagement amounting to about Rs 100 crore.

The ED officials from Kochi raided the bank and seven residences at the same time. The raids were conducted at the residences of former bank president N Bhasurangan, who is also a CPI leader, at Maranalloor and at Poojappura. Bhasurangan was present at Poojappura when the raid commenced.

The residences of former bank secretaries Shanthakumari at Anchuthenginmoodu, Rajendran at Thoongampara, Mohanachandran at Peroorkada, collection agent Anil at Anchuthenginmoodu, and a staffer Sreegar of Thoongampara were also raided.

The ED officials from Kochi reached the bank by 6.30 am. CRPF officials from Pallippuram provided security to the ED officials.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Wednesday raided the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank and the residences of the former and serving bank officials following complaints of corruption and mismanagement amounting to about Rs 100 crore. The ED officials from Kochi raided the bank and seven residences at the same time. The raids were conducted at the residences of former bank president N Bhasurangan, who is also a CPI leader, at Maranalloor and at Poojappura. Bhasurangan was present at Poojappura when the raid commenced. The residences of former bank secretaries Shanthakumari at Anchuthenginmoodu, Rajendran at Thoongampara, Mohanachandran at Peroorkada, collection agent Anil at Anchuthenginmoodu, and a staffer Sreegar of Thoongampara were also raided.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The ED officials from Kochi reached the bank by 6.30 am. CRPF officials from Pallippuram provided security to the ED officials. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp