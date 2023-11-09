Home States Kerala

Kandala coop bank scam: ED raids bank office, residences of officials in Kerala

The ED officials from Kochi reached the bank by 6.30am. CRPF officials from Pallippuram provided security to the ED officials.

Published: 09th November 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 07:56 AM

Central forces standing guard during an ED raid at the house of Bhasurangan, ex-president of Kandala Service Co operative Bank in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Wednesday raided the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank and the residences of the former and serving bank officials following complaints of corruption and mismanagement amounting to about Rs 100 crore.

The ED officials from Kochi raided the bank and seven residences at the same time. The raids were conducted at the residences of former bank president N Bhasurangan, who is also a CPI leader, at Maranalloor and at Poojappura. Bhasurangan was present at Poojappura when the raid commenced.

The residences of former bank secretaries Shanthakumari at Anchuthenginmoodu, Rajendran at Thoongampara, Mohanachandran at Peroorkada, collection agent Anil at Anchuthenginmoodu, and a staffer Sreegar of Thoongampara were also raided.

Kandala coop bank scam

