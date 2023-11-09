Home States Kerala

Kerala government moves SC against Governor for not clearing bills for 2nd time in a week

Khan accused of delaying consideration of crucial legislation that amounts to rights violation

Published: 09th November 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting further pressure on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the state government took another significant step on Wednesday by lodging a second appeal against him in the Supreme Court within a span of a week. In a Special Leave Petition presented to the Apex Court, the government accused Khan of unduly delaying the consideration of crucial legislation. It argued that the Governor’s actions amounted to a violation of the rights of the people.   

“The conduct of the Governor in keeping Bills pending for long and indefinite periods of time is arbitrary and also violates Article 14 (right to equality) of the Constitution. It defeats the rights of the people of the State of Kerala under Article 21 (right to life) of the Constitution, by denying them the benefits of welfare legislation enacted by the State Assembly,” states the petition.   

The state highlighted that eight significant bills, including crucial ones addressing public health concerns, were awaiting the Governor’s action. These bills were submitted to the Governor under Article 20 of the Constitution, which mandates the Governor to either give assent to the bill, withhold assent, or refer it to the President for consideration once it is passed by the assembly.  

The SLP was filed in response to a Kerala High Court order that sought to establish a specific timeframe for the Governor to address pending bills. 

Last week, the government approached the Supreme Court with a similar plea, seeking a directive to the Governor on the matter. The petition was filed by the chief secretary of the state government, and T P Ramakrishnan MLA also filed a separate petition.

