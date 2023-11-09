Violence at Manaveeyam Veedhi in Kerala prompts strict restrictions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Recurring incidents of violent behaviour at Manaveeyam Veedhi have prompted the police to mull strict restrictions, including use of breathalysers, at the first official nightlife spot in the state.

In the latest incident, a woman was injured on Tuesday night after a group of inebriated youths created a ruckus and pelted stones at the police personnel when they tried to intervene. The Museum police have taken a person into custody in the incident. The clash, the second in less than a week on the 180m-long stretch in Thiruvananthapuram, has come as a setback for the government that is keen to promote nightlife in the state.

Earlier, the Cantonment ACP had recommended curbs on loudspeakers and stage programmes after 10 pm. Visitors were also directed to disperse by midnight. According to the police, the personnel deployed at the spot had intervened after some inebriated youths reached Althara around midnight and started behaving violently late on Tuesday.

The personnel asked the youth to move. Enraged, they pelted stones and threw chairs at the police. One of the stones hit a Nattayam native on the forehead, and she was rushed to the hospital.

The fact that the police were looking for suspects involved in Saturday’s clash among the group had annoyed the youths further.

‘Stricter restrictions if disturbances continue’

The Museum police said this is the 10th such incident since Manaveeyam Veedhi opened to the public for nightlife. Museum inspector of police S Manjulal said a person named Jayaprasad has been booked under Section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC for creating a ruckus.

“The violence broke out after Jayaprasad engaged in a scuffle with a group near Althara. When the police intervened, he pelted stones at them. Later, some more youths also tried to throw chairs, and the police caned them,” he said.

Manjulal said they will strictly implement the ban on louspeakers after 10 pm as it is a common rule. The police also believe that the rush at the spot will come down as Keraleeyam has concluded. City police commissioner C H Nagaraju told reporters that the police are likely to make use of drug detection kits and breathalysers at the spot.

He said if such incidents occur again, the police will impose stricter curbs. “Nightlife means shopping, entertainment, and dining. Women, families, elderly people, children, and youth should all come here. This is not a place for brawls, and people should not annoy others. One cannot do as they please

on the road,” he said.

Ever since Manaveeyam Veedhi was declared a nightlife spot, many people, especially youths, have been thronging the street to enjoy singing, dancing, and other art forms even at midnight. Earlier, there were reports of miscreants damaging street lights on the spot. The Manaveeyam Collective, a local group, had earlier lodged a complaint with the police alleging that some people were constantly creating trouble in the area. Drug peddlers and users used to be seen at the street before it was opened as a nightlife hangout.

