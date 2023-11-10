Charges of fake LLB certificates surface against KSU members in Kerala

Rahul Reghu By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Youth Congress has raised serious allegations against KSU members Vishnu Vijayan and Kowshik M Das, accusing them of using fake LLB degree certificates to enrol in the Kollam Bar Council. According to the Youth Congress, Vishnu Vijayan allegedly possesses a fake LLB certificate, and claims that he had completed a 4-year LLB programme from OPJS University, Rajasthan. Kowshik M Das, on the other hand, is accused of obtaining an LLB certificate from Glocal University, Uttar Pradesh.

Moreover, Vishnu Vijayan had been a five-year LLB student at NSS Law College, Kottiyam, from 2013 to 2017 but did not complete the LLB course. Interestingly, during this period, Vishnu was purportedly a student at OPJS University, Rajasthan, and obtained an LLB degree from there. Gokul Krishna, a resident of Kollam, said that he acquired the marksheet through the Right to Information Act, which Vishnu Vijayan and Kowshik M Das had submitted to the Kollam Bar Council.

Gokul has filed a formal complaint with the office of the DGP. “I have received an email from the DGP’s office, and they have assured me that necessary action will be taken,” he said. “Vishnu has been practising in Kollam courts for the past three years with a fraudulent LLB degree from OPJS University. However, the facts reveal that he was a student of a five-year LLB course at NSS Law College, Kottiyam, from 2013 to 2017, during which he appeared for 50 exams in a nine-semester period. Curiously, he was also concurrently enrolled as a student at OPJS University, where he obtained a four-year LLB certificate. It is important to note that no university in India offers a four-year LLB course,” Gokul told TNIE.

The certificate states that Kowshik obtained a fake LLB certificate from Glocal University in the academic year 2020. “Vishnu Vijayan is a friend of Kowshik, and is the one who assisted Kowshik to obtain the fake LLB certificate. Later, they jointly established Royal Vision Consultancy in Kollam, an agency allegedly involved in selling various counterfeit certificates. Such fake certificate operations are a growing concern, and it is disheartening to us to have such individuals as party members,” said Vishnu Sunil Pandalam, Youth Congress state general secretary.

Currently, Vishnu is running as a candidate for YC state general secretary, and Kowshik is a candidate for YC district president post. They denied all the allegations. Kowshik said, “No forgery has been made, and we are fully prepared for any investigation. It is evident that certain members within our party are attempting to tarnish our image. We are confident of a victory in the upcoming election, and it seems that people behind these baseless allegations are not pleased with this prospect.”

