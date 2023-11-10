Children’s Haritha Sabhas across Kerala on Nov 14 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to ensure student participation in the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign, the local self-government department will organise Haritha Sabhas across the state on Children’s Day, November 14. The Haritha Sabhas are expected to give an opportunity to the students to come up with innovative ideas to improve waste management.

To ensure coordination, the department of public education and LSGD have issued guidelines for local bodies and schools for the smooth conduct of Haritha Sabhas. According to the circular, the students can critically analyse the waste management facilities and make suggestions for improvement. Students can take stock of the waste-management facilities in their educational institutions. Later, the students will be engaged to review such systems in their locality and come up with suggestions to improve the waste management services of the local bodies.

Student representatives of all educational institutions, irrespective of government, aided or private will participate in the exercise. Each Haritha Sabha will have a maximum of 200 students. Minister for Local Self-Government M B Rajesh said the November 14 Haritha Sabha meets will ensure greater participation of students in the state’s waste-management campaign.

“Our people need to improve their approach towards public cleanliness. Scientific disposal of waste requires updated awareness in society, for which children’s role is integral and it should start from schools. Educational institutions must function as models for this transformation in attitude and habits.” At each Haritha Sabha, the local body will submit a report revealing the details of the waste-management systems and allied services in the locality. The children can raise questions, to which the local bodies have to respond.

The Children’s Haritha Sabhas come as part of the government’s three-phase ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’ campaign launched on March 15 this year with clear-cut goals and deadlines. The campaign is aimed at turning each LSGI totally clean, green and healthy, thus making entire LSG institutions garbage-free by March 2024. Besides building a reliable and sustainable waste management infrastructure covering all local bodies, the second phase of the campaign will see the completion of a few remaining targets from the previous phase.

