Elderly and ailing wish, Ernakulam GH's Nagarayathra makes it true

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Sharada Dasan spent a year and a half in bed after being diagnosed with spine cancer. Gradually and through proper care, the 78-year-old was able to stand and walk with the help of another person. However, the Petta resident still had a long way to go before she could fulfil her wish to visit churches in Kochi and pray.

That wish came true on Tuesday, thanks to Nagarayathra, an initiative by Ernakulam General Hospital.

“It’s been over two years since I left the house. I could not stand or walk. However, I nurtured the desire to visit the churches in Edappally and Vallarpadam and pray to God. My dream has now been fulfilled thanks to these children,” Sharada said, referring to the Nagarayathra team.

Ajjayan, a palliative care patient and

Ayyappancavu resident, visiting High Court

Treesamma K J, 67, is another beneficiary of the initiative. “I had been confined within my home for nearly six months. When my nurse asked me whether I wanted to go anywhere, I gave the names of a few churches. They (Nagarayathra) took me there. There were other patients too. I am thrilled,” said Treesamma, who is polio-afflicted.

Nagarayathra is an initiative of the hospital’s pain and palliative care department, with the cooperation of the Kanivu Palliative Care Society. The patients are taken on a tour by autorickshaw drivers who are part of the society. Student volunteers from SH College, Thevara, are part of the initiative too. Dr Shahir Shah, the superintendent of Ernakulam General Hospital and the brain behind the idea, said the initiative aims to help the patients return to normal life.

“Once bedridden, these individuals are primarily sidelined and stay at home. Their families might also be restricted. This one-day trip might help them enhance their physical and emotional well-being,” Shah said, adding that Nagarayathra can also spread awareness among the public that providing patients with opportunities can transform their lives.

Uma Anadhanan, a volunteer with the year-long initiative, the team aims to take around 300 palliative care patients to their favourite places. “At least three patients will be taken out on tour in a day. The programme is conducted every Tuesday and Saturday. Launched on October 14, we have been able to take 14 senior citizens on tour,” said Uma.

Beaches, parks, and temples, besides the Kerala High Court and Marine Drive are also among the destinations. If a patient wishes to visit a place again, the volunteers are willing. “I joined the team for the third time. I accompany the elderly to the location of their choice. It brings us joy to see their happiness when they visit places like beaches, churches, temples, Marine Drive, and even the schools that they studied,” said Ali, an autorickshaw driver and a volunteer who offers rides to the patients.

