Kandala coop bank scam: Bhasurangan expelled from CPI

Earlier Bhasurangan was removed from the CPI district executive and district committees after he was accused in a murder case.

10th November 2023

(File photo) Central forces standing guard during an ED raid at the house of Bhasurangan, ex-president of Kandala Service Co operative Bank in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI expelled N Bhasurangan, former president of Kandala Service Co-operative Bank, from the primary membership of the party on Thursday. 

The MILMA has also removed Bhasurangan from the post of Thiruvananthapuram Region Union Administrative Committee convener after Dairy Department Minister J Chinju Rani asked the MILMA in writing to remove him. Kerala Sahakarana Vedi also ousted Bhasurangan from all posts he held.

The CPI district executive meeting held on Thursday decided to expel Bhasurangan from the party with immediate effect after he was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged financial fraud in the co-operative bank.

Earlier Bhasurangan was removed from the CPI district executive and district committees after he was accused in a murder case. Maranalloor police had registered a case against him. At the meeting, the leaders demanded immediate action in view of the ED move. “Bhasurangan’s actions have put the party into defame,” said party district secretary Mangode Radhakrishnan at the meeting. 

