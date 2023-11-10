Kunhalikutty stays away from CPM programme to commemorate MVR in Kannur

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Playing it safe in the wake of reports that CPM is trying to warm up towards his party, IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty stayed away from a function organised by the Left party where he was scheduled to deliver the keynote address on Thursday. The event, a seminar, was held to commemorate late CMP leader M V Raghavan. Kunhalikutty said he didn’t want to kick up a controversy in the name of MVR, whom he held in high esteem.

The League leader forwarded a video message to the organisers, who played it during the event, explaining his inability to attend the programme, organised by CPM-controlled MVR Memorial Charitable Trust at North Malabar Chamber of Commerce Hall, Kannur. Interestingly, Kunhalikutty also abstained from another commemoration programme organised by the CMP in Kannur.

In a statement, Kunhalikutty said he was invited by MVR’s son M V Nikesh Kumar to the programme conducted by the CPM. “Considering my close association with Raghavan, I agreed to participate. Congress leader Karakulam Krishnapillai was also invited. But, things turned sour after a section of the media interpreted it as a Muslim League leader participating in a CPM programme.

Since the controversy has taken unexpected turns, I have no interest in dragging the name of Raghavan into it. I have the utmost respect for the late leader and I have decided to avoid a controversy... I’ve sent a video message to the organisers, expressing my regret for not participating in the programme which was organised by MVR’s family,” he said.

In the video, Kunhalikutty said, “My memories in connection with MVR is an emotional one. Right from my student days, I used to go and listen to MVR. Even when we were in different fronts, we shared a cordial relationship. When I was the industries minister, MVR was the cooperation minister and together we had brought some changes in this sector, which had strengthened the cooperation movement in the state.” Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan inaugurated the commemoration programme organised by MVR Memorial Charitable Trust. CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan was present on the occasion.

“He (Kunhalikutty) was supposed to speak in the seminar on ‘Problems in cooperation sector’. The issue is beyond politics. League had earlier expressed their stand protesting against the hostile attitude of the Union government towards the cooperation sector in Kerala,” Jayarajan said. “We thought, it would be better if Kunhalikutty would participate in the seminar. We don’t know, who prevented him from attending. His video message is a perfect reply to those who prevented him from coming here,” said Jayarajan.

“We believe that it was Congress which prevented the Muslim League from participating in the Palestine solidarity rally organised by the CPM,” he said. Vasavan said that the Muslim League leader was not invited by the CPM for the programme.”Muslim League is a political party and they have their political stand. It is the family of MVR that invited Kunhalikutty. So, it is not the responsibility of CPM to explain about the absence of Kunhalikutty,” the minister said.

Cong leader attends event

Congress leader Karakulam Krishnapillai, who participated in the programme, said he had the permission of Kannur DCC to attend the event. “They, (the party district leadership) did not raise any objections regarding this,” he said.

