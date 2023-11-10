Tharoor: Review outdated laws that pose hurdle to starting businesses 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Citing the number of unemployed youth, the number of youngsters leaving the state, and the investor suicides in Kerala, Shashi Tharoor, MP, on Thursday sought a review of outdated laws that hinder the establishment of businesses in Kerala. He also sought a change in the university curriculum to create more jobs.

Speaking at the conference, ‘Pioneering Growth - Transforming Kerala,’ organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation in Kochi, Tharoor took a dig at the ruling Left government, saying the hartals in Kerala have come down because ‘the principal perpetrators are in power.’

“Young people are wishing to leave the state. About 33% of youngsters wish to go abroad for higher studies as there are no suitable jobs for them here,” he said. According to Tharoor, there are around two lakh technical and professional job-seekers registered in Kerala’s employment exchanges. “Around half of them are diploma holders, and 44,000 are engineering graduates.

The All India Professional Congress conducted a survey and found that there are around 60,000 unemployed engineering graduates and 66% of them were in jobs that do not require an engineering degree,” he said, adding that this mismatch reflects the fundamental problem in our education system. “The skills being imparted through our education are not aligned to the skills in demand. The skills which are required in the market are not available. When other states face a shortage in the number of doctors, unfortunately, we have 6,000 doctors registered in employment exchanges,” said Tharoor.

There are obviously strengths for Kerala. “The biggest strength of Kerala is our extraordinary literacy rate. The women in the US and Kerala have the same life expectancy - 79 years. When the US trajectory is going downwards, Kerala’s in the next decade will be 80. The gender ratio in the US is 1,021 females for 1,000 males while in Kerala it is 1,121 females for 1,000 males,” he pointed out.

Young men and women in the age of 25 constitute more than 23 per cent of the population in the state, he said. “In India as a whole, the figure is 50.1%. Kerala is undoubtedly ageing, and even with these astonishingly low figures, our youth unemployment rate is 40%. The saddest part is that most unemployed youth are skilled and educated. In fact, that is something that is very shameful,” Tharoor said.

