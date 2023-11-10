Two students die after scooter falls into gorge in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Two students of EMEA College in Kondotty were killed and another got seriously injured after the two-wheeler they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Koombara on Thursday. The deceased are Kodassery Mohammed Aslam, 21, of Olakara near Thalappara in Malappuram and Muhammed Arshad Nathankodan, 20, of Cheroor near Kunnumpuram in Malappuram.

According to police, the scooter fell 50m into the gorge while Aslam, who was riding the scooter, was negotiating the Aanakallumpara curve near Peedikapara on the Koombara-Kakkadampoyil stretch around 3.15 pm on Thursday.

The injured student, Daniel, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode after sustaining severe injuries to his legs and head. Aslam was pursuing BVoc in Logistics Management and Arshad and Daniel were BCom students at EMEA College, Kondotty.

According to sources, the trio was heading back to Malappuram after a short trip to Kakkadampoyil when the accident occurred. Though the locals who gathered at the spot tried to rescue the students and shift them to a private hospital, two of them succumbed to injuries. The residents said that the Aanakkallumpara curve is turning out to be an accident-prone area as the place lacks sufficient caution boards. A man was killed on the stretch recently in a similar accident.

