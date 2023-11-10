Home States Kerala

Two students die after scooter falls into gorge in Kerala

The injured student, Daniel, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode after sustaining severe injuries to his legs and head. 

Published: 10th November 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

death

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Two students of EMEA College in Kondotty were killed and another got seriously injured after the two-wheeler they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Koombara on Thursday. The deceased are Kodassery Mohammed Aslam, 21, of Olakara near Thalappara in Malappuram and Muhammed Arshad Nathankodan, 20, of Cheroor near Kunnumpuram in Malappuram. 

According to police, the scooter fell 50m into the gorge while Aslam, who was riding the scooter, was negotiating the Aanakallumpara curve near Peedikapara on the Koombara-Kakkadampoyil stretch around 3.15 pm on Thursday. 

The injured student, Daniel, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode after sustaining severe injuries to his legs and head. Aslam was pursuing BVoc in Logistics Management and Arshad and Daniel were BCom students at EMEA College, Kondotty. 

According to sources, the trio was heading back to Malappuram after a short trip to Kakkadampoyil when the accident occurred. Though the locals who gathered at the spot tried to rescue the students and shift them to a private hospital, two of them succumbed to injuries. The residents said that the Aanakkallumpara curve is turning out to be an accident-prone area as the place lacks sufficient caution boards. A man was killed on the stretch recently in a similar accident.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
accident EMEA College gorge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp