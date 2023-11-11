Home States Kerala

17-year-old zips through road in Kerala's Kannur, police slaps Rs 55k fine on father and bike owner

When Raghunath learnt that the boy was a minor, he called up the father, C P Abubakar of Kolmotta, and penalised him Rs 25,000 for letting the minor boy ride the bike.

Published: 11th November 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

fines, Traffic police

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Close on the heels of a 23-year-old Kannur native being fined Rs 86,500 for 147 traffic violations caught on AI cameras, traffic police in the district have slapped hefty fines on a man whose minor son was spotted riding a two-wheeler. The father of the 17-year-old as well as the person who officially owns the bike have been fined a total of Rs 55,000.

Taliparamba Traffic SI M Raghunath had spotted the minor riding the bike near the Parassinikkadavu bus stand premises. The boy was returning after borrowing the bike from a Kozhikode native. 

When Raghunath learnt that the boy was a minor, he called up the father, C P Abubakar of Kolmotta, and penalised him Rs 25,000 for letting the minor boy ride the bike. Though the Kozhikode native, P T Ummu Salam of Olavanna, sold the bike to Abubakar, he did not change its ownership. So, Salam, the RC owner, was penalised Rs 25,000. This apart, a fine of Rs 5,000 was slapped for riding the bike without a licence.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AI cameras Kannur Minor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp