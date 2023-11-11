17-year-old zips through road in Kerala's Kannur, police slaps Rs 55k fine on father and bike owner

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Close on the heels of a 23-year-old Kannur native being fined Rs 86,500 for 147 traffic violations caught on AI cameras, traffic police in the district have slapped hefty fines on a man whose minor son was spotted riding a two-wheeler. The father of the 17-year-old as well as the person who officially owns the bike have been fined a total of Rs 55,000.

Taliparamba Traffic SI M Raghunath had spotted the minor riding the bike near the Parassinikkadavu bus stand premises. The boy was returning after borrowing the bike from a Kozhikode native.

When Raghunath learnt that the boy was a minor, he called up the father, C P Abubakar of Kolmotta, and penalised him Rs 25,000 for letting the minor boy ride the bike. Though the Kozhikode native, P T Ummu Salam of Olavanna, sold the bike to Abubakar, he did not change its ownership. So, Salam, the RC owner, was penalised Rs 25,000. This apart, a fine of Rs 5,000 was slapped for riding the bike without a licence.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KANNUR: Close on the heels of a 23-year-old Kannur native being fined Rs 86,500 for 147 traffic violations caught on AI cameras, traffic police in the district have slapped hefty fines on a man whose minor son was spotted riding a two-wheeler. The father of the 17-year-old as well as the person who officially owns the bike have been fined a total of Rs 55,000. Taliparamba Traffic SI M Raghunath had spotted the minor riding the bike near the Parassinikkadavu bus stand premises. The boy was returning after borrowing the bike from a Kozhikode native. When Raghunath learnt that the boy was a minor, he called up the father, C P Abubakar of Kolmotta, and penalised him Rs 25,000 for letting the minor boy ride the bike. Though the Kozhikode native, P T Ummu Salam of Olavanna, sold the bike to Abubakar, he did not change its ownership. So, Salam, the RC owner, was penalised Rs 25,000. This apart, a fine of Rs 5,000 was slapped for riding the bike without a licence.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp