CM Pinarayi Vijayan to lead Left front’s anti-Centre protest in New Delhi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Declaring an open war on the BJP-led Union government ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lead his cabinet colleagues, Left MPs and other LDF leaders in holding a public protest in New Delhi in January against the Centre’s apparent anti-Kerala stance.

It’s after 15 years that a Kerala chief minister is holding such a protest in the national capital. In 2008, then CM V S Achuthanandan had led a similar protest against the Congress-led government at the Centre. Briefing reporters after the LDF meet on Friday, front convener E P Jayarajan said it was also decided to hold talks with non-BJP state governments, who also face discrimination by the Centre, to explore ways to address the issue.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal will visit states ruled by non-BJP parties, including the Congress, for the purpose. The dates of the visits will be finalised later. Under the aegis of LDF, farmers from Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts will hold a march to the Raj Bhavan in January against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who refuses to sign bills passed by state assembly.

Jayarajan accuses UDF of going soft on BJP government

The beneficiaries of one such pending bill, amending the Kerala Land Assignment Act, are from these three districts. Earlier in the day, the CPM state secretariat met and formulated a series of protests raising various issues including the Union government’s policies that have pushed the state to the brink of a financial crisis, fall in rubber prices and the neglect towards the state’s railway requirements.

Jayarajan presented the action plan at the LDF meet. The LDF district committees have been asked to hold seminars on the Centre’s anti-Kerala stance on the sidelines of Nava Kerala Sadas in 14 districts from November 18 to December 24, he said.

The LDF will organise a convention of rubber farmers and organisations and individuals working for the cause of rubber farmers in Kottayam. “The Left front will be in touch with priests, other individuals and organisations. The convention will be held on the last week of December or early January,” Jayarajan said.

The student wings of LDF constituents have been asked to organise an association of students, intellectuals and likeminded people against saffronisation of NCERT textbooks. Jayarajan accused the Opposition UDF of going soft on the BJP government. “Even after the CM’s appeal, the UDF MPs refused to sign a petition against the Union government’s antistate policies,” he added.

