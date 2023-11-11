Hoax bomb threat triggers panic at Kothamangalam police station in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Functioning of the Kothamangalam police station was disrupted for more than two hours on Friday after the police received a call claiming a bomb had been placed at the station. The call was deemed a hoax after the bomb disposal unit and dog squad combed the spot.

The police arrested Haneefa, 45, native of Cheruvattoor native, later in the day in connection with the incident. The officers said he is mentally unstable. The district emergency control room of the Kerala Police received the call around 11 am. The caller said a bomb had been planted at the police station and it would explode within a few minutes. The police station was alerted immediately and vacated within five minutes.

“The bomb and dog squads checked every inch of the station. The call was declared a hoax after inspections. Functioning of the station was disrupted till 1.15 pm,” said a police officer. The police traced the phone number and found that Haneefa had made the call. “We have arrested him. Considering his mental state, we are yet to decide on initiating remand procedures.

His relatives have been asked to ensure he doesn’t make such calls again,” said an officer. A case has been registered under the IPC and Kerala Police Act. The district and nearby areas are already on high alert after the October 29 blasts during a Jehovah Witnesses prayer meeting in Kalamassery that left four dead and more than 50 injured.

Sections invoked

IPC Section 353: Deterring public servants from discharging their duty

IPC Section 506: Criminal intimidation

Kerala Police Act Section 117(e): Obstructing police officers from discharging duties

Kerala Police Act Section 118(b): Knowingly giving false alarm to mislead police

