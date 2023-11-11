Home States Kerala

Hoax bomb threat triggers panic at Kothamangalam police station in Kerala

The police arrested Haneefa, 45, native of Cheruvattoor native, later in the day in connection with the incident. The officers said he is mentally unstable.

Published: 11th November 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Bomb hoax

Representational Image

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Functioning of the Kothamangalam police station was disrupted for more than two hours on Friday after the police received a call claiming a bomb had been placed at the station. The call was deemed a hoax after the bomb disposal unit and dog squad combed the spot.

The police arrested Haneefa, 45, native of Cheruvattoor native, later in the day in connection with the incident. The officers said he is mentally unstable. The district emergency control room of the Kerala Police received the call around 11 am. The caller said a bomb had been planted at the police station and it would explode within a few minutes. The police station was alerted immediately and vacated within five minutes. 

“The bomb and dog squads checked every inch of the station. The call was declared a hoax after inspections. Functioning of the station was disrupted till 1.15 pm,” said a police officer. The police traced the phone number and found that Haneefa had made the call. “We have arrested him. Considering his mental state, we are yet to decide on initiating remand procedures.

His relatives have been asked to ensure he doesn’t make such calls again,” said an officer. A case has been registered under the IPC and Kerala Police Act. The district and nearby areas are already on high alert after the October 29 blasts during a Jehovah Witnesses prayer meeting in Kalamassery that left four dead and more than 50 injured.

Sections invoked
IPC Section 353: Deterring public servants from discharging their duty
IPC Section 506: Criminal intimidation
Kerala Police Act Section 117(e): Obstructing police officers from discharging duties
Kerala Police Act Section 118(b): Knowingly giving false alarm to mislead police

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hoax Kothamangalam police station Bomb Threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp