I will go by the Constitution: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Commenting on the state government’s petition before the Supreme Court accusing him of delaying bills passed by the Assembly, governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that he will go by the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

“There is absolutely no tussle (with Kerala government). I will go by the letter and spirit of the Constitution. The University bills are money bills. Money bills cannot be passed by the Assembly without prior approval by the governor,” he told mediapersons in Kochi on Friday.

The Kerala government had moved the Supreme Court on November 2 accusing the Governor of delaying eight bills passed by the Assembly during the past two years. Later the state filed another petition on November 8.

The petition filed on November 2 had accused the governor of “subverting” the Constitution and acting in an “arbitrary” manner by delaying the bills for an indefinite period. The petition said that the governor cannot claim absolute discretion with regard to bills presented to him.

