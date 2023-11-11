Kandala coop bank scam: ED quizzes Bhasurangan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday interrogated N Bhasurangan, the former president of the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank at Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram following complaints of corruption and mismanagement amounting to nearly Rs 100 crore.

Bhasurangan was questioned after he got discharged from the private hospital where he was undergoing treatment. Speaking to reporters later, Bhasurangan claimed innocence and alleged that the entire development was a ploy to end his political career.

Bhasurangan, who was expelled from CPI for his alleged involvement in the fraud, also accused a senior LDF leader for exaggerating the financial crisis in the bank. He refused to take names, but said he had filed a complaint with the party. “I am innocent. I have worked for the party for years. I will come back strongly after proving my innocence,” he said. He maintained that he would be loyal to CPI.

On Thursday, ED had questioned Bhasurangan’s son Akhiljith about the loans he and his family took from the bank, and asked him to provide details of his wealth. Sources said the ED has taken documents of vehicles owned by Akhiljith into custody. ED officials, who carried out simultaneous raids at the bank and the houses of present and former bank officials, took Bhasurangan from his rented house in Poojapura to his residence in Maranalloor on Wednesday night to complete the raid proceedings. That was when he complained of discomfort, following which he was hospitalised.

