Major reshuffle in top posts of Kerala Police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major reshuffle, the police department has transferred a bunch of mid-level officers (SP rank) across the state. G Jaidev, DCP (VIP Security), has been given additional charge of commandant, Special Armed Police Battalion.

Kollam city police commissioner Merin Joseph has been posted as SP (crime branch) in Thiruvananthapuram. Thrissur Rural SP, Vivek Kumar, has been posted as Kollam city police commissioner.

Kiran Narayan, the principal of Police Training College, is the new Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP. Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP D Shilpa has been posted as Kozhikode Rural SP. Navaneeth Sharma, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Policy), has been posted as Thrissur Rural SP. Malappuram SP Sujith Das S has been posted as Special Operations Group SP. V U Kuriakose, Idukki SP, has been transferred to police training college as principal. Kochi City DCP S Sasidharan has been posted as Malappuram SP. M L Sunil, Kollam Rural SP, has been posted as SP of State Special Branch, Thiruvananthapuram Range. Kasaragod SP, Vaibhav Saxena, is the new SP of Ernakulam Rural.

P Bijoy, SP, State Special Branch, Thiruvananthapuram Range, is the new Kasaragod SP. K M Sabu Mathew, SP crime branch, Ernakulam, has been transferred as Kollam Rural SP. K S Sudarsanan, SP, Special cell, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ernakulam, has been posted as Kochi city DCP. Thrissur Rural SP Aishwarya Prasanth Dongre has been transferred as IRB commandant. K E Baiju, DCP, Kozhikode City, has been transferred as commandant of the Rapid Response and Rescue Force battalion.

T K Vishnu Pradeep, Commandant, Battalion IV, has been transferred as Idukki SP. Anuj Paliwal, commandant of Rapid Response and Rescue Force battalion, has been transferred to Kozhikode city as DCP. A new post of Special Operations Group Superintendent has also been created in the police force for a period of one year.

