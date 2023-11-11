Move to collect funds for Nava Kerala Sadas from LSGs draws flak

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as it faces charges over sponsorship for Keraleeyam 2023, the state government’s move to collect funds for Nava Kerala Sadas — the People’s Platform to be attended by the CM and ministers in 140 constituencies from November 18 to December 24 — from local self-governments and cooperative bodies has kicked up a row.

The government, which has been reeling under financial crisis, has put the burden of meeting the expenditure on local bodies and cooperative establishments. It directed the LSGD and cooperative departments to issue permission to establishments under them. An order made it clear no fund collection should be held or coupons printed in the name of Nava Kerala Sadas. Instead, district administrations could find the money through sponsorship and advertisements.

Recently, the LSGD additional chief secretary issued an order allowing local bodies to spend their own funds to meet the expenditure for the event. Permission was given to grama panchayats to spend up to Rs 50,000, municipalities and block panchayats up to Rs 1 lakh, corporations up to Rs 2 lakh and district panchayats up to Rs 3 lakh. The local bodies can spend funds for organising and campaigning for the event, as demanded by the organising committees concerned.

The UDF and BJP have already opposed the move. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has termed the People’s Platform, part of Left’s campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha election. The government move to collect money from local bodies will have major consequences, warned BJP state chief K Surendran.

“The local bodies which are already under financial stress, will be in further trouble with such a decision. On what basis did the government set a target of Rs 50,000 to Rs 3 lakh for local bodies? The Left is planning to burden the masses for its election campaigning,” alleged K Surendran.

Time-frame set for complaint redressal

As per the detailed guidelines issued by the government, complaints at the district level should be addressed within four weeks. If the complaints are related to issues that need decisions to be taken at the state level, they should be addressed within 45 days. In both scenarios, the complainant should be informed within a week.

