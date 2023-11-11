Two elderly women who sought alms in Kerala's Adimali to protest against delay in getting pension, to proceed legally against fake news

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: Two elderly women, Mariyakutty, 87, and Annam, 80, who drew media attention after they went begging in Adimali town in protest against the inordinate delay in getting social security pension for five months, said on Friday that they would initiate legal proceedings against fake news that appeared in a section of media that they were staging a drama with the support of Congress workers.

A report that appeared in the mouthpiece of a political party on Friday stated that Mariyakutty owns two houses of which one located in the Rs 200 Acre’ area is rented out. “Besides she owns 1.5 acres of land in Pazhampillichal and her children are abroad. She herself had become a dimwit by seeking alms in public which came in handy for Congress’ political campaign,” the report said.

Speaking to TNIE, 200 Acre ward member Jincy Mathew said no one who knows Mariyakutty will ever say that she is rich. “As far as I know, she doesn’t own a single piece of land, although her sister owns a house in the nearby area. I had asked her about the news circulating about her and Mariyakutty told me that she will take legal action against the fake news,” Jincy said.

Meanwhile, Mariyakutty said that her son is a preacher and none of her close relatives are abroad. “They must also produce documents to prove that I have 1.5 acres of land. If I had that much land, I would not have to seek alms in public,” she said. Adimali block panchayat member Krishnamoorthy said the reports were part of false propaganda aimed at misleading people.

“After my husband eloped with a woman 25 years ago, I managed to marry off my four daughters by doing odd jobs. I survive with the help of 4 kg of rice I get as monthly ration and with the help of local people, who often provide me food and money,” Mariyakutty told TNIE. She said the monthly widow pension she got from the government was a great relief.

“I don’t have any other income. I owe money to local shops from where I buy groceries. A total of Rs 1,000 is due in nearby shops,” Mariyakutty said. Unless the government takes step to provide the pension, I have no option than begging to survive, she said.

Annam, who is also a widow, manages to look after her three grandchildren following the death of her daughter. She collects firewood from the forest and sells it outside. “She had been getting employees’ pension as she was a bamboo worker. Unfortunately, that is also due for the past five months. As survival became hard, we both decided to seek alms as were in the same situation,” Mariyakutty said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

IDUKKI: Two elderly women, Mariyakutty, 87, and Annam, 80, who drew media attention after they went begging in Adimali town in protest against the inordinate delay in getting social security pension for five months, said on Friday that they would initiate legal proceedings against fake news that appeared in a section of media that they were staging a drama with the support of Congress workers. A report that appeared in the mouthpiece of a political party on Friday stated that Mariyakutty owns two houses of which one located in the Rs 200 Acre’ area is rented out. “Besides she owns 1.5 acres of land in Pazhampillichal and her children are abroad. She herself had become a dimwit by seeking alms in public which came in handy for Congress’ political campaign,” the report said. Speaking to TNIE, 200 Acre ward member Jincy Mathew said no one who knows Mariyakutty will ever say that she is rich. “As far as I know, she doesn’t own a single piece of land, although her sister owns a house in the nearby area. I had asked her about the news circulating about her and Mariyakutty told me that she will take legal action against the fake news,” Jincy said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, Mariyakutty said that her son is a preacher and none of her close relatives are abroad. “They must also produce documents to prove that I have 1.5 acres of land. If I had that much land, I would not have to seek alms in public,” she said. Adimali block panchayat member Krishnamoorthy said the reports were part of false propaganda aimed at misleading people. “After my husband eloped with a woman 25 years ago, I managed to marry off my four daughters by doing odd jobs. I survive with the help of 4 kg of rice I get as monthly ration and with the help of local people, who often provide me food and money,” Mariyakutty told TNIE. She said the monthly widow pension she got from the government was a great relief. “I don’t have any other income. I owe money to local shops from where I buy groceries. A total of Rs 1,000 is due in nearby shops,” Mariyakutty said. Unless the government takes step to provide the pension, I have no option than begging to survive, she said. Annam, who is also a widow, manages to look after her three grandchildren following the death of her daughter. She collects firewood from the forest and sells it outside. “She had been getting employees’ pension as she was a bamboo worker. Unfortunately, that is also due for the past five months. As survival became hard, we both decided to seek alms as were in the same situation,” Mariyakutty said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp