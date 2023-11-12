Amid drop in cases & funding, HIV test centres in state set for closure

Rahul Reghu By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: Considering the decline in HIV case numbers, the Union government is set to close integrated counselling and testing centres (ICTCs) across Kerala. Of the 153 centres in the state, 65 are slated to down shutters in the coming days.

Of the 11 ICTCs in Kollam, the ones in Sasthamkotta and Kadakkal had terminated their operations a few months ago. According to district surveillance officers, more ICTCs will be shut in the coming days in various districts.

The decision was made due to the diminishing number of HIV patients in the state, say health officials. In 2021, of the nearly 1 lakh people tested in state, 866 were evaluated as positive. This dropped to 835 cases from round 93,000 individuals tested in 2022.

“We have received directives from the Centre regarding the impending closure of ICTCs. The Sasthamkotta and Kadakkal centrs in Kollam have already ceased operations. With a decreasing number of positive cases, funds allocated for HIV prevention have also dwindled. Managing testing and counselling centres independently will pose a significant challenge for the state government in the near future. Despite ongoing efforts to raise awareness, the reduction in testing centres may present difficulties for the public,” said a senior official.

According to sources, testing and counselling centres at medical colleges, taluk hospitals, social health facilities, and the central correctional home are slated for closure. Additionally, ICTCs with low caseloads will be shut down, and officials from those centres will be redeployed to regions where prevalence of the disease is higher. In terms of HIV prevalence, Kerala boasts one of the lowest rates, at 0.6%, compared to the national average of 0.21% in 2022.

Despite the low numbers, experts view the decision as unfortunate, emphasising the importance of both testing and counselling in reducing HIV cases. “It is unfortunate that the government has taken this step due to the low case numbers in the state. However, it’s crucial to note the rising HIV cases among migrant labourers and young individuals using illegal drugs, which is concerning. ICTCs play a vital role in building patient confidence, especially considering the unique nature of HIV testing. Unlike other medical tests, we must first instil confidence through counselling before proceeding with the actual test. Preserving patient privacy is paramount,” said Dr Ramesh R, former project director of the Kerala State AIDS Control Society.

THE CENTRES

District ICTC

Alappuzha 12

Ernakulam 16

Kollam 9

Idukki 8

Kannur 10

Kasaragod 10

Kottayam 8

Kozhikode 17

Malappuram 7

Palakkad 8

P’Thitta 7

T’Puram 16

Thrissur 18

Wayanad 5

Source: Kerala State Aids Control Society

ICTC: Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOLLAM: Considering the decline in HIV case numbers, the Union government is set to close integrated counselling and testing centres (ICTCs) across Kerala. Of the 153 centres in the state, 65 are slated to down shutters in the coming days. Of the 11 ICTCs in Kollam, the ones in Sasthamkotta and Kadakkal had terminated their operations a few months ago. According to district surveillance officers, more ICTCs will be shut in the coming days in various districts. The decision was made due to the diminishing number of HIV patients in the state, say health officials. In 2021, of the nearly 1 lakh people tested in state, 866 were evaluated as positive. This dropped to 835 cases from round 93,000 individuals tested in 2022.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We have received directives from the Centre regarding the impending closure of ICTCs. The Sasthamkotta and Kadakkal centrs in Kollam have already ceased operations. With a decreasing number of positive cases, funds allocated for HIV prevention have also dwindled. Managing testing and counselling centres independently will pose a significant challenge for the state government in the near future. Despite ongoing efforts to raise awareness, the reduction in testing centres may present difficulties for the public,” said a senior official. According to sources, testing and counselling centres at medical colleges, taluk hospitals, social health facilities, and the central correctional home are slated for closure. Additionally, ICTCs with low caseloads will be shut down, and officials from those centres will be redeployed to regions where prevalence of the disease is higher. In terms of HIV prevalence, Kerala boasts one of the lowest rates, at 0.6%, compared to the national average of 0.21% in 2022. Despite the low numbers, experts view the decision as unfortunate, emphasising the importance of both testing and counselling in reducing HIV cases. “It is unfortunate that the government has taken this step due to the low case numbers in the state. However, it’s crucial to note the rising HIV cases among migrant labourers and young individuals using illegal drugs, which is concerning. ICTCs play a vital role in building patient confidence, especially considering the unique nature of HIV testing. Unlike other medical tests, we must first instil confidence through counselling before proceeding with the actual test. Preserving patient privacy is paramount,” said Dr Ramesh R, former project director of the Kerala State AIDS Control Society. THE CENTRES District ICTC Alappuzha 12 Ernakulam 16 Kollam 9 Idukki 8 Kannur 10 Kasaragod 10 Kottayam 8 Kozhikode 17 Malappuram 7 Palakkad 8 P’Thitta 7 T’Puram 16 Thrissur 18 Wayanad 5 Source: Kerala State Aids Control Society ICTC: Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp