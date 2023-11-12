Home States Kerala

Apparition or plain hallucination?: ‘Unidentified’ female figures in AI camera images leave Kerala motor vehicle department spooked

The apparently ‘smart’ road watchers have once again captured footage of an unidentified presence ‘accompanying’ occupants of vehicles in Kannur, creating headache and confusion for the department.  

Published: 12th November 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

The AI camera image that Meethale Kunnath Ali got along with the e-challan

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  An apparition or plain hallucination? The personification of bots turning sentient? Or have the ‘yakshis’ deserted the haunted houses of popular lore and hit the roads? Whatever be the case, the motor vehicle department (MVD) is having to deal with ‘encounters of the spooky kind’ when it comes to its artificial intelligence (AI) cameras in the district.      

The apparently ‘smart’ road watchers have once again captured footage of an unidentified presence ‘accompanying’ occupants of vehicles in Kannur, creating headache and confusion for the department.       
To make matters worse, images of the eerie e-challans have started circulating on social media, with rumours of ghosts stalking drivers. 

After the presence of a strange woman in the back seat of a car was picked up by a camera in Payyannur on October 3, another similar occurrence was reported in Uruvachal, where a driver was caught on camera with a woman riding shotgun. Meethale Kunnath Ali, from Kadavathur, near Panoor, swears he was travelling alone. Moreover, he avers that he had not travelled to Uruvachal on the day of the incident. Ali, a distributor of bottled mineral water, is a frequent traveller within the district and outside. But, he says that it had been a while since he had driven to Uruvachal, and most certainly not on September 25, when the car was picked up by the AI camera. 

“The car in the image is mine. But, I have no knowledge of the woman in the visual. The e-challan was issued for not wearing a seat belt. “I contacted MVD officials but am yet to receive a satisfactory reply,” he said.  

‘Will ask Keltron to look into it’

Kannur: “I am ready to pay the fine. But, officials should explain the presence of a woman in the car,” Ali added. In the Payyannur incident, a camera detected a car driver not wearing the seat belt. He was with his family. But, the e-challan image showed a strange woman sitting in the back seat.

Bewilderingly enough, the children who were actually in the rear are not visible in the picture. “We are not in a position to explain as it involves technical issues,” said M C Sheeba, RTO (enforcement), Kannur. “We will ask Keltron to look into the matter and resolve the confusion,” she said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
artificial intelligence (AI) cameras Motor Vehicle Department Keltron

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp