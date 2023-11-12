Embarrassed, TDB withdraws temple entry fete notice

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In response to widespread criticism, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Saturday was compelled to retract its notice related to the 87th temple entry proclamation anniversary celebration.

The notice, issued by B Madhusoodhanan Nair, deputy commissioner, and director of the cultural wing of TDB, faced backlash for glorifying the erstwhile Travancore royal family members.

The notice, which praised the last king of Travancore, Chithira Thirunal, for the temple entry proclamation for lower caste Hindus, was contested for its omission of the crucial role played by lower caste Hindus, a section of upper castes, and renaissance leaders like Sree Narayana Guru and Ayyankali in the temple entry movement. Additionally, the notice referred to members of the royal family as “Her Highness.”

Reacting to the controversy, Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan stated that any errors in the notice would be corrected.

TDB President K Ananthagopan disapproved of the director’s actions, asserting that neither he nor the board was informed about the notice. He expressed the board’s intention to seek an explanation from the official and direct the withdrawal of the notice.

Ananthagopan emphasised that the temple entry was a result of long protests by lower castes and a section of upper castes, marking it as a right rather than a gesture of generosity by those in power.

