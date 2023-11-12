Farmers are having a tough time: Guv Arif Mohammed Khan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has continued to unleash his tirade against the LDF government.

In light of farmer K G Prasad’s suicide in Thakazhi in Alappuzha, the governor alleged that the state government is being extravagant under the guise of festivities. Congress leadership also came down heavily against the LDF government’s extravagance.

In a snide attack against the LDF government, the governor recalled that the pensioners were having a harrowing time. Arif Mohammed Khan, who had earlier also targeted the personal staff members of ministers, reiterated that they are drawing exorbitant salaries.

“The farmers are also having a tough time. My heart goes out to Prasad’s family at this juncture. I will be visiting the family members soon,” said Khan.

State Congress president K Sudhakaran said that the Rs 28 crore spent on Keraleeyam could have saved the lives of several farmers, including Prasad. Sudhakaran alleged that the Pinarayi government has been rejoicing after holding festivities when in reality the poor have been pushed to suicide.

“It was only a few months ago that another farmer died by suicide in Vandanam. It’s high time the LDF government decided to correct its stand which is seeing the farmers dying by suicide. They should realise that the farmers are in deep crisis,” said Sudhakaran.

Senior Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala termed the suicide of the farmer as ‘unfortunate’. Chennithala, who is a legislator from Alappuzha, alleged that farmers in the district, especially, those belonging to Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad are forced to wait inordinately to get the money from Supplyco for the procured paddy. “Farmers are being denied loans under the guise of PRS loan arrears. Agriculture, and civil supplies ministers should ensure justice to the farmers,” said Chennithala.

