UDF-ruled local bodies won’t fund Nava Kerala Sadas, says V D Satheesan

KOCHI: The government’s Nava Kerala Sadas is a political campaign and local bodies ruled by UDF will not provide funds for it, said Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. He was speaking to the media at the venue of the Congress district convention in Kaloor on Saturday.

The government has directed all cooperative societies and local bodies to fund the Nava Kerala Sadas. The government is swindling hundreds of crore from the tax collected from the common man, said Satheesan.

He alleged that the non-collection of tax arrears has led to the financial crisis in Kerala.

“The government is collecting funds from panchayats without distributing maintenance grants.The local bodies ruled by UDF will not provide funds for the government’s extravagance and the UDF convenor will announce this decision later,” he said. Satheesan said though the price of gold has increased 11 times, the revenue from gold sales has not increased as the government has not revised the tax. The income from the sale of liquor has not increased even though the number of bars has increased," he said.

Congress workers should unite to defeat anti-people policies of the Centre & state, says Sudhakaran

Addressing a district workers convention in Kochi on Saturday, KPCC President K Sudhakaran called on Congress workers to set aside differences and unite against the anti-people policies of the state and central governments.

He emphasised the need for every Congress worker to strive for the victory of UDF in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

