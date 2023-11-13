Home States Kerala

Thrissur Collector orders probe into prayer to remove 'negative energy' at govt office

According to TV news channels, a contract employee of the office wore a ceremonial Christian robe on one day last month and held a prayer allegedly upon the direction of the head of that office.

Published: 13th November 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2023 08:42 AM

By PTI

THRISSUR: The Thrissur District Collector has ordered a probe after news reports suggested that a prayer was allegedly conducted at one of the Child Development Offices here recently to remove "negative energy" from the office.

District Collector Krishna Teja on Saturday ordered a probe by the sub-collector and sought a report.

A senior officer at the collectorate said the Collector came to know about the incident from the media and immediately ordered an inquiry.

The news reports suggested that the head of the Child Development Office in the city was complaining about "negative energy inside the office building" and wanted to remove that using this prayer session.

