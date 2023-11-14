356 encroachments identified in Munnar, govt moves cautiously

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The revenue department has identified 356 major encroachments across Munnar in a special drive. However, the department has decided to register cases under the Kerala Land Conservancy Act against 22 of them at first and proceed only after carefully verifying each encroachment, as the government adopts a cautious approach in view of strong protests and the threat from the CPM Idukki district leadership over evictions.

The department has moved the Kerala High Court seeking the nod to evict encroachers. But actual eviction is still a long way to go as those served notice by tahsildars can file an appeal with the RDO, district collector and the government.

Meanwhile, the government has assured it won’t evict people possessing small pieces of agricultural land the usage of which changed. It has instructed revenue officials to find encroachments but do not take action in cases where violation has been reported in one or two cents.

“The government feels the so-called ‘violations’ are taking place in a short areas and are driven mostly out of livelihood concerns,” a senior revenue department official told TNIE. “The government stance is that if land eligible to be assigned under the Land Assignment Act are found encroached, it will take necessary steps. Poor people will not be evicted,” said the official, adding that offenders who encroached last pieces of land waited for the department to commit this mistake (of announcing evictions), so that they could begin protests.

“However, we have so far evicted encroachments from anywhere between 5.5 acres to 225 acres,” he said.

Meanwhile, the delay by the governor in signing the Kerala Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill, 2023, has also come as a challenge for the government. Once enacted, the Act will allow the government to legalise alterations made on agricultural land. Until then the HC verdict of 2010, which makes such alterations illegal, will stay in effect. As per the government, many construction works done prior to the verdict were allowed by the LSGs concerned.

To evict 22

The revenue dept has decided to register cases under the Kerala Land Conservancy Act against 22 out of 365 encroachments at first

The government has assured it won’t evict people possessing small pieces of agricultural land the usage of which changed

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The revenue department has identified 356 major encroachments across Munnar in a special drive. However, the department has decided to register cases under the Kerala Land Conservancy Act against 22 of them at first and proceed only after carefully verifying each encroachment, as the government adopts a cautious approach in view of strong protests and the threat from the CPM Idukki district leadership over evictions. The department has moved the Kerala High Court seeking the nod to evict encroachers. But actual eviction is still a long way to go as those served notice by tahsildars can file an appeal with the RDO, district collector and the government. Meanwhile, the government has assured it won’t evict people possessing small pieces of agricultural land the usage of which changed. It has instructed revenue officials to find encroachments but do not take action in cases where violation has been reported in one or two cents. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The government feels the so-called ‘violations’ are taking place in a short areas and are driven mostly out of livelihood concerns,” a senior revenue department official told TNIE. “The government stance is that if land eligible to be assigned under the Land Assignment Act are found encroached, it will take necessary steps. Poor people will not be evicted,” said the official, adding that offenders who encroached last pieces of land waited for the department to commit this mistake (of announcing evictions), so that they could begin protests. “However, we have so far evicted encroachments from anywhere between 5.5 acres to 225 acres,” he said. Meanwhile, the delay by the governor in signing the Kerala Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill, 2023, has also come as a challenge for the government. Once enacted, the Act will allow the government to legalise alterations made on agricultural land. Until then the HC verdict of 2010, which makes such alterations illegal, will stay in effect. As per the government, many construction works done prior to the verdict were allowed by the LSGs concerned. To evict 22 The revenue dept has decided to register cases under the Kerala Land Conservancy Act against 22 out of 365 encroachments at first The government has assured it won’t evict people possessing small pieces of agricultural land the usage of which changed Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp