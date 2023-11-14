Cash-for-judgment scam: Kerala HC directive to furnish SIT report copy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Monday directed the prosecutor to furnish a copy of the report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) regarding the cessation of further action in the case against advocate Saiby Jose Kidangoor. Saiby is accused of allegedly accepting exorbitant fees from clients under the pretense of bribing judges to secure a favourable judgment.

Justice K Babu issued this directive in response to a petition filed by Saiby seeking the dismissal of the case.The prosecutor apprised the court that the investigation agency had submitted a report to the Vigilance Court titled ‘further action dropped.’ The court clarified that it holds no jurisdiction over the matter, emphasising that the final decision rests with the Magistrate, who will consider the report. The court has scheduled the next hearing for November 20.

