CBI begins probe into multi-crore ponzi scam involving TN-based firm

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has started a probe into a multi-crore ponzi scam by Coimbatore-based Universal Trading Solutions (UTS). CBI registered a case against the financial firm after the Kerala High Court last year directed the state government to hand over cases registered against UTS in the state to the central agency.

UTS had its branches in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. The firm took investments from the public, offering the highest interest rate in the market. However, after 2019, the company shut its operations and swindled the depositors’ money. UTS managing director Gowtham Ramesh, of Sulur near Coimbatore, and other company officials were arrested by the economic offence wing of the Tamil Nadu Police in multiple cases registered there. Kerala police had raided the office of UTS during the investigation.

“Currently, we will be probing 15 cases registered against UTS at various police stations in the Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. There are 17 persons accused in the case including Gowtham. We have started collecting details of the cases registered in Kerala. As the firm was mainly operational in Tamil Nadu with its headquarters in Coimbatore, the probe will be expanded to other states,” a CBI official said.

The case was entrusted to the CBI considering the inter-state ramifications. The court also directed Kerala Police to make all arrangements for CBI to probe the case. Malappuram natives Ummar Farooque, Vinayan, Thankamani P K, Palakkad natives Manoj Kumar, Ramesh Kumar, and Kozhikode native Shanavas had approached the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI investigation against UTS after losing their investments.

