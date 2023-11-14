Centre-state structure not a master-slave bond: Kerala Finance Minister

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Monday reminded the Union government that the Centre-state structure in the country was not a master-slave relationship, and said flimsy reasons are being cited to deny Kerala its rightful share of funds by the Union government.

Addressing a hurriedly convened press conference in Kochi, Balagopal criticised Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan, who said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was “a fool or playing a fool to mislead the public.” “It’s the Union government which is trying to fool the people of Kerala. If anyone is supporting those trying to deny Kerala its share of funds, then they are the ones who are stupid,” Balagopal said.

On allegations that Kerala had not sent proper documents to the Centre at the proper time, he said the Union minister was misleading the public. “We have sent a detailed letter to the Union finance minister pointing out all these things. One part relates to the money that we spent, and the other relates to the dues from the Centre,” he said.

Balagopal said he went to Delhi and met the Union finance minister early this month, after which the Centre released Rs 600 crore. “But that’s when the Centre owes us Rs 6,000 crore,” he said. Further, the Centre has not released its shares of social security pension distributed by the state. “In one year, we distribute about Rs 11,000 crore per annum as social security pension, or about Rs 900 crore per month. Of the 12 lakh people who get the pension, the Centre gives a small amount to 5 lakh people, which is Rs 200 each to those below 80 years, and Rs 300 for those above 80 years, including widow pension. This amount is pending from 2020 from the Centre. That amount comes to Rs 600 crore,” he said.

There are dues for the ration distribution, and paddy procurement. “That amount comes to Rs 1,000-odd crore, of which Rs 200 crore was released recently. Except for these two funds, all the remaining money distributed by the state has not been released by the Centre so far,” he explained.

