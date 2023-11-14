Centre trying to silence media, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan after releasing, 'Manipur FIR'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There has been a deliberate attempt by the Central government to silence the media and this should be resisted at all costs, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking after releasing ‘Manipur FIR’, a book by veteran journalist George Kallivayalil in Kochi on Sunday, the chief minister said that the book comes out at a time when a large section of the media came out with a “watered-down version” of the clashes in Manipur.

“The violence in Manipur began in May, and the reports indicate that the violence continues even now,” Pinarayi said.

Pointing out that the prime minister did not utter a word about Manipur clashes for 80 days, Pinarayi said that several leaders of Opposition parties went to the northeastern state, interacted with the people there, and stood with them after the violence erupted. Pinarayi said that 200 people were killed and over 1,000 injured in the Manipur violence. Around 5,000 houses were also gutted, he said.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who received the first copy of the book, said it’s sad to see that the beautiful state of Manipur is being wrecked by violence, which is the result of hatred that was injected into the communities by the BJP. He said 150 churches have been destroyed in the ongoing clashes. The book is published by Azhimukham Books.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Kerala government’s special envoy to Delhi K V Thomas, Mayor M Anilkumar, MPs Hibi Eden, A M Arif, and Thomas Chazhikkadan, MLAs T J Vinodh, Anwar Sadath, and Roji M John, former MLA K C Joseph, former MP Francis George, and former diplomat, Venu Rajamony, attended the function. While George Kallivayalil welcomed the gathering, Azhimukham Books editorial board member Sudheer Nath N proposed the vote of thanks.

