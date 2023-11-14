Malayali researcher Sreya shortlisted for International AI Summit

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Contributions to the field of artificial intelligence for human development has put a Canada-based Malayali researcher on the shortlist for the prestigious ‘AIconics Solutions Implementer of the Year’ award instituted by the International AI Summit.

Sreya Francis, a scientist working on artificial intelligence in Waterloo, Ontario, is one of five achievers shortlisted for this year’s prize that honours work connected to the security aspects of AI technology. The 29-year-old, who belongs to Cherthala in Alappuzha, was selected from more than 1,000 entries from across the world. A public voting will decide the award, which will be declared at the summit scheduled to be held in New York on December 6.

Sreya is the only daughter of Dr M V Francis and Susan Thomas, the principal of VNSS SN Trusts School in Cherthala. Currently working as the technical innovation head of Farm Mutual Re, Sreya is an alumna of the Thrikkakara Model Engineering College. She has attended several international conferences on the safety and security aspects of AI.

“Sreya has a unique blend of excellence in core and applied AI research, industrial innovation, and technical leadership,” said her mother Susan. “She invented one of the very first approaches to merge distributed machine learning, causal machine learning, and blockchain to decentralise AI. She also proposed and developed the very first implementation of ‘Causal Federated Learning’ which has been adopted by top research labs, including Microsoft Research Laboratory and IBM Research, and industries worldwide.”

Sreya has also mentored several young women in the field of AI. “She is a strong advocate for electronic data interchange (EDI) and is currently a member of the Equity and Diversity Council at Farm Mutual Re,” Susan added.

Sreya has received multiple accolades including the prestigious Microsoft Research Diversity award twice, in 2020 and 2021. She also led the research in Privacy Preserving Machine Learning at the Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithm, Canada. She has led projects in AI and robotics with Wipro and Panasonic AI, and the research and development lab of TATA Elxsi in Japan and India.

The AIconics are a benchmark for industry excellence, recognising the achievements of individuals instrumental in breakthrough innovation and cutting-edge application of artificial intelligence in business.

