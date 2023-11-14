Mollywood shows signs of revival, cash registers ring

Anna Jose By

KOCHI: Cinemas were struggling to survive in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, with most films failing to attract audiences. But since Onam this year, there has been a renewed enthusiasm in the state following the success of some movies. Close on the heels of the box-office success of Mammootty’s Kannur Squad, Suresh Gopi-Biju Menon starrer Garudan is now keeping the cash registers ringing.

The president of the Kerala Film Distributors’ Association (KFDA), Siyad Kokker said good movies never fail to bring the audience to the cinemas. “The success of a few movies like Kannur Squad, RDX and now Garudan shows that if the film is good, and if there is convincing content and variety in subjects addressed, people will come to the cinemas,” said Kokker.

According to sources, Garudan has entered the Rs 20-crore club within 10 days of release. According to Liberty Basheer, a former president of the Kerala Film Exhibitors’ Federation, people are more interested in watching mass movies in cinemas. “The success of two non-Malayalam movies – Jailer and Leo – in the cinemas of Kerala is an example of the pull of mass movies. Vijay’s Leo had a record collection of `40 crore within a week of release in Kerala. It is the first time a non-Malayalam movie is collecting such a huge amount from the state. If there are thrilling elements and the making is good, people will prefer to watch the film in cinemas,” he said.

The movies also managed to bring families back to cinemas. “Families were not coming to the cinemas for some time. Now, the trend has changed. Convenience is not an issue for the audience. People choose to watch movies even at night after work. Most bookings are for second shows,” Basheer pointed out. Kokker, however, refused to term the revival as a change in trend.

“Not all Malayalam films are receiving good responses or are running houseful. The people are not even aware of several other films that were recently released even as a few became box-office hits,” he said.

The situation points to the importance of mouth publicity, observers said. “Garudan did not have a good audience on the first day. From the second day, people started coming to the cinemas influenced by mouth publicity,” Basheer said.

He said cinemas are now looking forward to the Christmas releases. “In Mollywood, a Mohanlal movie Neeru is set for release. Hindi films, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas-Prithviraj starrer Salaar give high hopes,” he added.

