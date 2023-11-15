Cong’s Palestine rally to be held at a different venue on Kozhikode beach  

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Congress and the district administration have reached a compromise on the venue of the Palestine solidarity rally the party is organising on November 23. DCC president K Praveen Kumar said the party has identified an alternative place on the Kozhikode beach itself, which was agreed upon by the district administration. Earlier, permission was denied for the rally on the beach as the Nava Kerala Sadas, in which the chief minister and his Cabinet colleagues will participate, will be held at the same venue on November 25. The district administration said that there are security issues in holding a rally at the same venue.

Praveen Kumar said the secretary of the District Tourism Promotion Council and the deputy collector visited the place suggested by the DCC. “We were also there when the officials visited the spot. The district administration has agreed to give sanction for the place in front of the Beach Hospital to hold the rally’, he said. The proposed site is around 150 m away from the open air stage where the Nava Kerala Sadas will be held.

The refusal to give sanction for the Congress rally had kicked off a political controversy. Alleging that the CPM is behind the developments, the Congress has announced that the party will hold the rally at the spot itself. The Congress leaders said the district administration had initially agreed to give sanction, but backtracked later owing to political pressure.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas told reporters on Tuesday that the Congress was trying to sabotage the Nava Kerala Sadas. There are other venues in Kozhikode where the programme can be held, he said.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran told reporters in Kannur that the rally will be held on the Kozhikode beach on the specified day itself. If the sanction is given, the rally will be held and if not there will be a battle with the police.

Congress rallies decided at KPCC offices, not AKG centre, says Satheesan

Kochi: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the Congress had approached the Kozhikode district administration first seeking permission to hold a pro-Palestine rally on Kozhikode beach. “Naturally, the administration should have given us the permission. However, the district administration refused our demands when the state government sought its nod to hold another function on the same venue,” he told reporters in Kochi. While the state government is gearing up to hold Nava Kerala Sadas on November 25, the Congress will hold a rally on November 23. “Both events could have been held without any difficulties,” Satheesan said, hoping that a solution would be reached soon on the issue. “Congress rallies are not decided at AKG centres but at KPCC offices. The CPM organised the pro-Palestine rally only a few days ago, while the Muslim League held one of the biggest Palestine-solidarity rallies much before that,” the Congress leader said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOZHIKODE: The Congress and the district administration have reached a compromise on the venue of the Palestine solidarity rally the party is organising on November 23. DCC president K Praveen Kumar said the party has identified an alternative place on the Kozhikode beach itself, which was agreed upon by the district administration. Earlier, permission was denied for the rally on the beach as the Nava Kerala Sadas, in which the chief minister and his Cabinet colleagues will participate, will be held at the same venue on November 25. The district administration said that there are security issues in holding a rally at the same venue. Praveen Kumar said the secretary of the District Tourism Promotion Council and the deputy collector visited the place suggested by the DCC. “We were also there when the officials visited the spot. The district administration has agreed to give sanction for the place in front of the Beach Hospital to hold the rally’, he said. The proposed site is around 150 m away from the open air stage where the Nava Kerala Sadas will be held. The refusal to give sanction for the Congress rally had kicked off a political controversy. Alleging that the CPM is behind the developments, the Congress has announced that the party will hold the rally at the spot itself. The Congress leaders said the district administration had initially agreed to give sanction, but backtracked later owing to political pressure. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas told reporters on Tuesday that the Congress was trying to sabotage the Nava Kerala Sadas. There are other venues in Kozhikode where the programme can be held, he said. KPCC president K Sudhakaran told reporters in Kannur that the rally will be held on the Kozhikode beach on the specified day itself. If the sanction is given, the rally will be held and if not there will be a battle with the police. Congress rallies decided at KPCC offices, not AKG centre, says Satheesan Kochi: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the Congress had approached the Kozhikode district administration first seeking permission to hold a pro-Palestine rally on Kozhikode beach. “Naturally, the administration should have given us the permission. However, the district administration refused our demands when the state government sought its nod to hold another function on the same venue,” he told reporters in Kochi. While the state government is gearing up to hold Nava Kerala Sadas on November 25, the Congress will hold a rally on November 23. “Both events could have been held without any difficulties,” Satheesan said, hoping that a solution would be reached soon on the issue. “Congress rallies are not decided at AKG centres but at KPCC offices. The CPM organised the pro-Palestine rally only a few days ago, while the Muslim League held one of the biggest Palestine-solidarity rallies much before that,” the Congress leader said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp