Kerala Govt announces Rs five lakh assistance to kin of blast victims

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will provide Rs five lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in the October 29 Kalamassery twin blasts.

The cabinet that met here on Wednesday decided to allocate the amount from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. The government will also bear the treatment expenses of those injured in the incident.

Five people were killed in twin explosions at the regional congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses at a convention centre at Kalamassery on October 29. As many as 20 people. who suffered burns in the incident, are under treatment in various hospitals. They had gathered for the final day of a three-day-long prayer meeting of the Jehovah's Witnesses.

