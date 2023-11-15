Rahul Mamkootathil to succeed Shafi Parambil as YC state prez

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adoor native Rahul Mamkootathil, a charismatic youth leader endorsed by the ‘A’ group and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, secured victory in the Youth Congress state president election with 221,986 votes. He will succeed Shafi Parambil.

The second and third places were claimed by ‘I’ group’s Abin Varkey Kodiyattu and Aritha Babu, who will become vice-presidents alongside eight others. TNIE has learned that the All India Youth Congress(AIYC) is likely to introduce working presidents, similar to the structure of KPCC working presidents.

When the AIYC published the results of the YC state president poll on their website at 3 pm on Tuesday, Rahul secured the highest number of votes. The other two presidential candidates, Abin Varkey and Aritha Babu, received 168,588 and 31,930 votes, respectively. The victory of 33-year-old Rahul was anticipated, given his substantial support from the ‘A’ group and that of Satheesan.The official announcement of Rahul’s appointment will follow after interviews with the AIYC and AICC leadership in New Delhi later this week.

Rahul, currently serving as the YC state general secretary and KPCC member, expressed disappointment at former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s absence to witness his victory. “The YC leadership will function as a team and grow stronger in the coming days. The youth organisation will transform into a potent protest entity against the ruling government,” said Rahul.

Abin, a civil engineer and law graduate from Ernakulam Kolenchery, serves as the YC state general secretary. Aritha, who contested unsuccessfully in the 2021 Assembly election from Alappuzha, was the sole female candidate in the YC state president election. A senior Congress leader told TNIE the AICC leadership might consider creating a new post for YC state working presidents, contingent on the interview strategy.

In such a scenario, both Abin Varkey and Aritha would assume the roles of YC state working presidents. The interview panel includes Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, IYC President B V Srinivas, and AICC In-charge of IYC Krishna Allavaru.

While the ‘A’ group celebrated victories in five districts, Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad, Kannur, and Wayanad, the K C Venugopal faction emerged stronger in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam. Congress state president K Sudhakaran faced disappointment as his candidate, Farzeen Majeed, lost the YC district president election in Kannur. Majeed was previously involved in the IndiGo aircraft incident, attempting to attack Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in June.

Out of 7.29 lakh votes polled, more than 2.16 lakh votes got cancelled. This is due to fake membership enrolled by external agencies as entrusted by a large number of YC leaders.

Train service regulations for 3 days

The Southern Railway has announced train traffic regulations due to the re-girdering of bridge in Pudukkad - Irinjalakuda section on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Eight trains were fully cancelled while 12 were partially cancelled.

Train No. 16603 Mangaluru Central - Thiruvananthapuram Central Maveli Express scheduled to leave Mangaluru Central at 5.30 pm on November 18

Train No. 16604 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Mangaluru Central Maveli Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram at 7.25 pm on November 19

Train No. 06017 Shoranur Jn - Ernakulam Junction MEMU Express Special scheduled to leave Shoranur at 4.30 am on November 19

Train No. 06018 Ernakulam Junction - Shoranur Junction MEMU Express Special scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 5.40 pm on November 18

Train No. 06448 Ernakulam Junction - Guruvayur Express Special scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 7.40 pm on November 18

Train No. 06439 Guruvayur - Ernakulam Junction Express Special scheduled to leave Guruvayur at 6.50 am on November 19

Train No. 06453 Ernakulam Junction - Kottayam Express Special scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 7.45 am on November 19

Train No. 06434 Kottayam - Ernakulam Junction Express Special scheduled to leave Kottayam at 5.20 pm on November 19

