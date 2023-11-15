Suresh Gopi questioned by Kerala police over woman journalist's complaint of misbehaviour

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Actor and former Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi was questioned by the Nadakkavu police in the case related to outraging the modesty of a woman journalist on October 27. The actor arrived at 11.30am at the Nadakkavu police station accompanied by his advocates and relatives. He was questioned for over two hours and was let off after serving a notice asking him to appear before the police, if necessary.

BJP leaders including K Surendran, P K Krishnadas, M T Ramesh, and Shobha Surendran arrived in front of the police station at 10 am and waited for the actor. BJP workers took out a Padayathra from the English Church junction to the police station, shouting slogans and raising banners saying they will never let the leader for ‘the hunt’.

BJP state president K Surendran told reporters that the LDF government decided to hunt the MP down after he took out a Padayathra in Thrissur against the irregularities in the Karuvannur Co-operative Bank. There was commotion when the convoy of four cars carrying the actor arrived in front of the police station. There was an argument between the BJP leaders and Deputy Commissioner of Police K E Byju over allowing the convoy to enter the police station compound. Police had to push the party workers back and use lathis to control the mob that shouted slogans against the government and the police.

Vehicular traffic was disrupted on the National Highway for a while. Finally, only Suresh Gopi’s car was allowed to enter the station premises. The actor was questioned by Nadakkavu sub-inspector Vinu Mohan, who is the investigating officer. While he was being questioned, party workers and leaders waited outside. After the interrogation, the BJP leader left the compound in the car.

When the vehicle reached the main road, Suresh Gopi opened the roof of the car and addressed the crowd, thanking the leaders and the cadre for the love they showered on him. He asked the crowd not to create any problems for the police. He left to attend a public programme at Puthuppanam near Vadakara.

Police had charged a case against Suresh Gopi under Section 354 (a) of the IPC for outraging the modesty of woman, on a complaint filed by a woman journalist.

