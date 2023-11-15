UK now off limits to dependents of foreign non-research PG students

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Student visas have been that one sure-shot way for Malayalis to get a job, earn big money and raise the financial status of families back home. And over the years, the first choice of these students has been the United Kingdom.

What made the country even more attractive was the facility that allowed students applying for postgraduate courses to get dependent visas. However, with the UK government deciding to stop issuing dependent visas to those applying for postgraduate courses in the various universities in the country from January 2024, the migration dreams of many have been snuffed out.

According to the UK government website, foreign postgraduate students on non-research courses will no longer be able to bring their spouses or other dependents to the UK on their study visas. The move aims to reduce the number of dependents, including spouses, migrating to the UK. “This was the one reason that made the UK very attractive to the people from Kerala,” said Denny Thomas, MD, Santamonica Study Abroad Pvt Ltd.

Though the visas were issued on the guarantee that the student was financially capable of providing for the dependents, it was a minor issue, he pointed out. “The facility for part-time work and the stay-back options make the UK, when compared to the US, very attractive for those who want to realise their dream of migrating and settling abroad,” he said.

Mohammed Riyas, a Kollam-based education consultant, said even the universities in the UK are very eager to get foreign students and offer scholarships. “The fees too are lesser compared to the US,” he said.

Riyas said, as of now, the intake for the next academic year is over. “The formalities got over by September this year. And those who had applied for the postgraduate courses were also issued dependent visas,” he said.

With the UK market never dull, he expects the demand to remain stable even next year. The reason being that there are people who are genuinely interested in studying in British universities, Riyas added. The only ones left out will be those for whom study comes last, pointed out Denny whose consultancy processed applications for around 7,000 candidates from India in 2023.

“They are in the country only to secure a job, and over some time, apply for permanent resident status,” he said. Another reason why the UK is attractive for those who go on student visas is the conversion rate of the pound. “A pound gets them Rs 103 as against the Rs 86 for a US dollar,” Riyas said.

